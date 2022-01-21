ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Andrew's maids given training in caring for teddy bears

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew's maids given training in caring for teddy bears....

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Distancing Themselves For Beatrice, Eugenie Because Of Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t allegedly be happier to have quit The Firm before Prince Andrew’s HRH and military titles were stripped. In its Jan. 24 issue, Heat UK claimed that Prince Andrew’s legal battles are proof that Prince Harry and Markle made the right decision to quit their royal duties while they still can. After all, the royal family is toxic and doesn’t want to be associated with anyone other than Queen Elizabeth.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

What happens to Prince Andrew's military titles and royal patronages now?

The Duke of York has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Thursday night. The palace statement read: "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
BBC

Prince Andrew's options 'increasingly limited' - lawyer

Prince Andrew is in the "last chance saloon", according to a lawyer, after failing in a motion to get a civil sex assault case against him thrown out. Virginia Giuffre is suing the prince, claiming he abused her in 2001. The prince has consistently denied these claims. Speaking to the...
POLITICS
WJHL

Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, royal duties

LONDON (AP) – A London royal is no more after his titles were stripped by the Queen. Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Prince Andrew of all his honorary military titles and royal roles in charities and other civic groups, amid a growing furor over allegations he sexually abused a teenage girl supplied […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teddy Bears#British Royal Family#Uk
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Son Wants Her Majesty To Pay For His Legal Fees? Princes Charles, William Seething At Duke Of York

Prince Andrew is, allegedly, forcing Queen Elizabeth to pay his legal fees. Prince Andrew is reportedly going through so much right now due to the sexual abuse lawsuit that he’s still dealing with. Virginia Roberts Giuffre previously accused the Duke of York of abusing her when she was just 17 years old. Prince Andrew adamantly denied the claims, and he also provided some alibis to prove his innocence. However, royal experts aren’t convinced that he’s telling the truth.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Baroness Amos becomes first black person appointed by Queen to prestigious order

The Queen has appointed the first black person to the Order of the Garter, Buckingham Palace has announced.Baroness Valerie Amos, 67, a Labour member of the House of Lords, was also the first black person to become a cabinet member.According to the Palace she will now be the first black person appointed Lady Companion of the Order, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.The appointment, which can only be made by the Queen, is one of three being made at the end of the year, the others being former prime minister Tony Blair who made Baroness Amos...
WORLD
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Faces ‘Hard’ Choice in Prince Harry Security Debate: She Won’t Go Against the Government, Royal Expert Says

Trying to stay out of it. Queen Elizabeth II is in a tricky spot amid Prince Harry’s plea for added security protection during his U.K. visits. “[It’s] hard for her, as a grandmother, to not really be able to intervene,” royal expert Kristin Contino exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18. “She’s [not] going to go up against the government and say, ‘Well, you know, you need to give him security.’ Because right now, the metropolitan police [are] saying they’ve conducted a review and [concluded that] the threat is considered low to him.”
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Three Too Hot To Handle Stars Were Arrested After Abusing Cabin Crew On Flight Home

Yikes. It turns out three of the stars from the latest series of Too Hot To Handle were arrested – after behaving badly on a flight back home. The incident happened in February 2021, with three of the contestants - Beaux Raymond, Harry Johnson and Jackson 'Matthew' Mawhinney - fined £3,000 each for drunkenly abusing British Airways staff. They apparently became aggressive after being told to wear face masks, and being refused more alcohol.
PUBLIC SAFETY
countryliving.com

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted Move To Windsor Castle With The Queen And Were Denied

A recently resurfaced report from the Sunday Times is shedding some light into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's living situation in England. As most ~royal watchers~ know, the Duke and Duchess were living in a two-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace, and understandably wanted somewhere bigger to raise a family after their wedding. According to the Times, the couple had their hearts set on Windsor Castle, and "asked the Queen if living quarters could be made available after their marriage."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Some members of royal family ‘have been behaving like free riders’ – Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr has said there will be an “ethical earthquake” when the Queen dies, as he claimed some members of the royal family have been “behaving like free riders”.The veteran broadcaster, 62, addressed the future of the monarchy during his first interview since leaving the BBC in December after more than two decades at the broadcaster.He told The Daily Mail he expected the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge to “orchestrate a clear-out” with the aim of maintaining the support of the public.It won’t be the same: the modern monarchy under Charles has to earn its place every day,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle May Miss Prince Philip's Memorial If Sussexes Are Not Given Proper Security, Spills Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security battle continues. As reported by OK!, The Duke of Sussex is seeking an appeal following the British government's refusal to allow him to pay for police protection ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June. Now, it seems that might not be the only event Harry and Meghan may be missing out on.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy