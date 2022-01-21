ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

I-110 now open in both directions after closure due to winter weather

By WAFB staff
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that I-110 in Baton...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Portion of I-12 to be closed for road work this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers can expect I-12 east between Essen Lane and College to be closed over the weekend, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Officials say the closure, weather permitting, will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 to 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge OMV temporarily closes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 that its Baton Rouge location will be temporarily closed for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 precautions. The office should reopen Monday, Jan. 31, according to OMV. Customers who have appointments scheduled during the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tranquil weather pattern to conclude the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will continue to remain below normal through the weekend. We’ll have a few light freezes to contend with (Thu., Sat., Sun.), so protect people, pets and plants. It’s a return of sunshine Wednesday after a series of dreary weather days. Temperatures won’t warm...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Freezing temperatures Monday morning, rain moves in this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the coldest temperatures of the season this weekend, we start the work week with a light freeze, instead of a hard freeze. We’ll have a bit of sun this morning followed by increasing clouds and showers developing in the afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to 60 with rain chances approaching 80% this evening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Clear skies tonight; temps back down to mid 30°s for Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will thin overnight with mainly-clear skies for daybreak along with sunrise temperatures in the mid 30°s for the Red Stick. It stays sunny on Wednesday but highs will only reach the mid 50°s. The northern half of the viewing area could experience a light freeze on Thursday morning, followed by afternoon highs in the upper 50°s to near 60° under a sun/cloud mix.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Rain likely Monday night into early Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-level low will be traveling across the Gulf Coast Region Monday and Tuesday. A surface low will develop around coastal Texas Monday afternoon and push east across the Northern Gulf of Mexico. The combination of these two features will lead to likely rain chances...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Rain likely late Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It won’t be as cold Monday morning as it was over the weekend, but still bundle up as temperatures come close or drop just below the freezing mark. Areas north and east of Baton Rouge will experience a light freeze. Take care of the people and pets area wide and the plants for those areas expecting freezing temperatures. You don’t need to drip a faucet Sunday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hard freeze both days this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coldest air that we’ve felt so far this winter season is upon us with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 20s under mainly clear skies. Hopefully you remembered to protect all of the Ps, we’ll need to do the same one...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy