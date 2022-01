In December 2021, OPPO unveiled the Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro smartphones in China. The Chinese manufacturer is in the process of bringing the Reno7 series to the global markets. Going by the launch pattern of the Reno lineup in China, the company is expected to announce the Reno8 series of smartphones by mid-2022. Well ahead of the expected launch, leaked official renders of the Reno8 or Reno8 Pro have surfaced on the web.

