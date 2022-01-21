ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Looking For Some Cute Puppies? Sioux Falls Police Found Them!

By Christine Manika
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

You truly can have unpredictable days when you work in the medical or law enforcement fields. In fact, a couple of police officers from the City of Sioux Falls Police Department got a little surprise during a Thursday call. Not only did the officers "arrest" one "criminal," but two...

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Raccoon Injured by Illegal Traps in Sioux Falls

Trapping has a long tradition in South Dakota and is perfectly legal with the right licensing from GFP. But trapping in town is much more heavily restricted and there have been a couple of incidents recently that went outside the rules. Sioux Falls Animal Control responded to two separate incidents...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Guys Pass 16 Fake Hundred Dollar Bills At Sioux Falls Store

A group of guys walked into a Sioux Falls store on Wednesday and bought $1,600 dollars worth of gift cards using 16 fake hundred dollar bills. According to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens, a group of 3 or 4 guys walked into the Walgreens at 41st Street and Louise Avenue on Wednesday and passed 16 counterfeit hundred dollar bills.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
Sioux Falls, SD
Pets & Animals
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Hot 104.7

Funny Yelp Reviews For Some Minnesota Jails

I had no idea that people actually did YELP reviews for Minnesota Jails. I have to admit that some gave me a chuckle. Check out some of these YELP reviews. If you're ever in need of a great relaxing vacation. Washington County Jail is the place to travel to. They have a taxi service as well. They will pick you up from your own residence and escort you in one of their fine vehicles. Once you arrive they will take your photos and finger prints. This is just an ID check thing. Then once you get to your area you get to enjoy the amazing sights from a 6x8 room. Free breakfast too. One box serving of cereal and bread. Its a pretty secure place so your safety is always first. In order to leave early you do have to go through a meeting/gathering with top notch officials. Its like going through customs. You either stay in and finish the duration of your vacation stay or you get out. I was going to give a 5 star but for that reason alone it gets 3 stars.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Man Steals $8,000 Guitar by Stuffing It Down His Pants (VIDEO)

A shameless shoplifter struck a bad chord with Toronto police after he allegedly stole an $8,000 custom guitar from a music store by concealing the instrument in his pants. (Yes, really.) The suspect was caught by surveillance cameras as he played around with the unidentified shop's ’59 Les Paul Standard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Shop-N-Cart Robbed By Gunman Wednesday Morning

Early Wednesday morning a man with a gun walked in and robbed a Sioux Falls Shop 'N Cart. According to Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens just after 6 o'clock Wednesday morning a man walked into the Shop 'N Cart on 1000 block of North Minnesota Avenue with a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Puppies#The Looks#Dog#Lick#French
Hot 104.7

Would You Clone Your Pet?

Given the chance — and bank account — would you clone your beloved pet?. According to Newsweek, cloning pets is on the rise — especially for animal influencers, a.k.a. petfluencers. Petfluencer Tinkerbelle the Dog, who frequently meets celebrities, currently has a paid partnership with ViaGen, one of...
PETS
Hot 104.7

Photo Shows Aftermath of Exploded Drink in Car During MN Winter

This is why you don't leave a drink -- especially a carbonated one -- in your car during a Minnesota winter. I borrowed my wife's car the other day and was miffed to find an open can of frozen sparkling water left in the cup holder. It could be argued, I supposed, that the can was open and she'd been drinking from it, so it wasn't as primed for destruction as an unopened bottle of carbonated drink. But as a born-and-raised Minnesotan I would have expected her to know better. A photo posted to the Minnesota thread of Reddit shows the aftermath of someone else's sparkling water after it exploded inside their car in the dead of Minnesota winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Driver Takes Selfie After Plunging Into Frozen River

A group of quick-acting rescuers witnessed the most classic case of “But first, let me take a selfie,” when a Canadian woman snapped some pics of herself after plunging her car into a frozen river. Spectators were stunned by the accident, but it was the driver's bizarre actions...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Hot 104.7

Why Minnesota Houses Crack and Pop All Night

The bitterly cold weather that we experience here in Minnesota each winter can create some major headaches like busted pipes or broken furnaces. It's nine below outside as I'm writing this article and my house is making some really strange sounds. Thankfully, my heat is on and my pipes are...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

For Fun, Watch Grizzly Bears Absolutely Destroy Birthday Cakes

Would you consider watching a bear destroy a birthday cake fun? If you answered yes, I have some most excellent video moments for you. It's grizzlies and birthday cakes and it doesn't end well for the cakes. If you're wondering how grizzly bears get birthday cakes, I have an explanation....
ANIMALS
Hot 104.7

The Smallest Town in Minnesota has Zero Families

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy