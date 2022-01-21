ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

By Daniel Piper
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that...

Comments / 478

Bamie
4d ago

6 characters, only 2 were female to begin with, now they’re trying to remove real women out of everything, it’s like transgender women are the only thing that they are concerned with anymore. Where are all the woman’s rights ladies. Who’s standing up for us? 😂

Pat Whitesell
4d ago

Hey I have an idea. Rather than spending all that money to revamp a candy why not spend it on housing and food for homeless people & families. Now that would be something worth spending all that money.

Clara Hudson
4d ago

Why in the world would anyone sexualize M&Ms in the first place. It’s a caricature that’s just meant to be funny and friendly. So many serious things going on and people pick the silliest battles. I like M&Ms. They’ve been here longer than I have and never did I have a sexual thought when I ate them. Lol

Related
thefocus.news

Fans think the Green M&M is trans and here's why

Multi-coloured chocolate treat M&M’s recently announced a rebranding to make its characters more inclusive – but is the green character now trans? The iconic chocolate figures were launched in 1954 and have become a core part of the brand, having adapted to many looks over the years. The...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

M&M Debuts New Shapes for Its Iconic Chocolate Pieces

M&M as a part of the Mars Wrigley brand is debuting a new look for its iconic chocolate pieces in the hopes of creating a more inclusive world. For over 80 years, the bite-sized colorful candies have been a staple treat across households and now M&M is pledging to fans that the new brand aesthetic revamp will work towards increasing the sense of belonging amongst millions of consumers. Chief Growth Officer at Mars Wrigley, Cathryn Sleight said, “M&M’S has long been committed to creating colorful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong.”
BUSINESS
KTVZ

M&Ms’ beloved characters are getting a new look

M&M’s branding is getting a refresh. The candy’s anthropomorphized chocolate characters are being made over, and the logo is also getting a tweak. But the most noticeable change is to the six M&M characters: new shoes. Green has swapped her go-go boots for sneakers. Brown is sporting lower, more sensible heels. Red and Yellow’s shoes now have laces. Orange’s shoes laces are no longer untied. And Blue’s shoes, while little changed, resemble what Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, described as “a bad version of Uggs.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Creative Bloq

This might just be the worst logo we've ever seen

You've heard of the phrase, 'less is more', right? The one that celebrates clear consistent designs and prevents one from going overboard? Well, by the looks of things, this is a concept the designer of this Missouri county logo clearly ignored –and the result is quite incredible. Don't get...
MISSOURI STATE
WHEC TV-10

M&M's get new, more 'inclusive' makeover

(NBC) — A makeover for the beloved M&M’s characters has prompted many on social media to call for the return of the previous, more classic "hot" M&Ms. M&M’s parent company, Mars Inc., announced Thursday that the anthropomorphized candy characters will have “more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling.”
BUSINESS
Elite Daily

Everyone Is Losing It Over The Green M&M's Disappointing Redesign

A makeover sounds like fun, but when you remove someone’s signature look the result might strike a nerve. This rings true for Ms. Green, the anthropomorphized M&M candy who has starred in memorable commercials for the chocolate treats. On Jan. 20, Mars Wrigley announced its iconic chocolate candy characters will be getting a progressive makeover, one that deals more with personality compared to physical appearance. However, fans are not happy about the redesign of Ms. Green, who has now swapped her go-go boots for a pair of sneakers. Here are all the tweets about the Green M&M’s 2022 redesign.
BEAUTY & FASHION
uticaphoenix.net

Twitter Reacts To The New Redesign Of M&M’S Green And

Recently, M&M’S announced a redesign as part of the brand’s effort to “create a world where everyone feels they belong.” The redesign will center on the brand’s CGI M&M’S mascots, such as the well-known Red and Yellow M&M’S characters. While various loveable characters...
INTERNET
Cartoon Brew

Green M&M Loses Go-Go Boots In Ridiculed Rebrand

The green M&M’s boots have been given the boot. In one of the more entertaining episodes of corporate wokeness gone wrong, the 81-year-old M&M brand has reimagined its mascots for a more “inclusive” age. In practice, this means changes to the two female M&Ms’ shoes. The green one has swapped her go-go boots for sneakers and the brown one’s heels have been slightly shortened.
APPAREL
papermag.com

Say Goodbye to the Green M&M's Baddie Phase

Say bye-bye to the Green M&M's lip gloss and go-go boots. "M&M’S has long been committed to creating colorful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong,” chief growth officer Cathryn Sleight said in a press release. "As one of the world's most iconic candy brands, who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&M'S?"
BEAUTY & FASHION
KGUN 9

M&M’s New Bags Are Inspired By Popular Album Covers

M&M’s just made a splash by updating its iconic, candy-shaped mascots, and the brand is bringing another kind of makeover to its packaging that will especially appeal to music lovers. New M&M’s Album Art Packs are filled with traditional M&M’s, but the limited-edition collection features the brand’s mascots reimagined...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mental_Floss

What Does the 'Ty' on Beanie Babies Tags Mean?

Whether they ripped them off or preserved them under plastic, everyone who was a fan of Beanie Babies in the 1990s recognizes the toys' tags. As the pellet-filled plushies turned into collectors items, these heart-shaped badges of authenticity became an important part of their look. The "ty" tag is iconic, but many fans of the brand don't know what it means. If you're reassessing the worth of your old Beanie Babies collection after watching Beanie Mania (2022) on HBO, here's the context of those tags you held on to.
LIFESTYLE
The New Yorker

What’s the Worst that Could Happen?

After taking your very first bite, you find out that you not only love flürb but are gravely allergic to it, and have to be taken to the hospital, where you make a miraculous (and expensive) recovery that leads to a long, sad life without your favorite Scandinavian fusion pastry.
FOOD & DRINKS
