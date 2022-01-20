Honeybear Brands' Pazazz® Apple and Chef Elle Simone Scott Partner to Promote Cancer Health During National Cancer Prevention Month; Kristi Harris and Sheena Patel Swanner Comment
ELGIN, MN - February is not only the month of red hearts and valentines. It also marks the beginning of National Cancer Prevention Month, and Honeybear Brands has formed a unique new partnership with Chef Elle Simone Scott, as well as linking with the American Insitute for Cancer Research (AICR) to...www.andnowuknow.com
Comments / 0