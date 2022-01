Finish these Forza Horizon 5 New Year Accolades to get some exclusive rewards and plenty of Accolade points to up your score in the Hall of Fame. There are only three to complete, but not all of them are particularly straightforward. You’ll need to look out for traditional red Chinese lanterns across the urban areas of Mexico, including Playa Azul, Mulege, and Guanajuato, and you’ll need to participate in the seasonal activities to unlock exclusive cars. These challenges are only around for Series 3, so you need to make sure you complete them quickly as soon as they become available for each season. Here are all the Forza Horizon 5 New Year Accolades and some tips on how to complete them.

