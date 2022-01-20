ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walmart Appoints Tom Ward Head of U.S. E-Commerce as Executive Vice President and Chief E-Commerce Officer Casey Carl Announces Departure; John Furner Comments

By Peggy Packer
andnowuknow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE, AR - Earlier this week, we announced some key changes within big-box chain Walmart’s executive ring. The retailer is adding on to this chain of executive transitions, as it recently revealed that top e-commerce executive Casey Carl will be departing, and Tom Ward will become the company’s new head of...

www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Walmart E-Commerce Head to Depart After Less Than Two Years at the Company

Another executive is leaving Walmart, marking the latest in a series of leadership shakeups at the big-box retailer. Casey Carl, Walmart’s EVP and chief e-commerce officer, will be leaving the company at the end of February, Walmart’s U.S. president and CEO John Furner announced via a Thursday memo to employees viewed by FN. Carl joined Walmart in September of 2020 and was named its e-commerce head in 2021 after Marc Lore left the role. Tom Ward, SVP of last mile delivery, will take over the role of EVP and chief e-commerce officer, effective Feb. 1. “Casey has been a passionate advocate for our...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Walmart's top e-commerce exec is leaving as C-suite moves pick up

Walmart (WMT -0.3%) has told employees that Senior Vice President Tom Ward will replace Casey Carl as the retailer's top U.S. e-commerce executive, according to The Wall Street Journal. Carl replaced the well-known Marc Lore in the fall of 2020. Ward has been leading Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) initiative to use stores...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Walmart to support e-commerce with new fulfillment center

Walmart is opening a fulfillment center in Mississippi in spring 2022. Located in Olive Branch, Miss., the 1 million-plus-sq.-ft. facility is intended to support the retailer’s increasing supply chain network and e-commerce business in the mid-South. The new center is expected to create approximately 250 full-time, permanent jobs across the region.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ward
andnowuknow.com

Former Tops Markets Chief Executive Officer Frank Curci Appointed CEO of Northeast Grocery Following Scott Grimmett's Retirement; Jerry Golub Comments

SCHENECTADY, NY - The end of a successful journey is just as celebratory as the beginning, and Northeast Grocery is currently celebrating both. It was recently announced that Scott Grimmett, Chief Executive Officer of the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32, will be retiring, and Frank Curci, the former Tops Markets Chairman and CEO, will be taking on his role.
SCHENECTADY, NY
andnowuknow.com

Good Foods Appoints Juan Larios Executive Vice President and President of Operations, Mexico; Kurt Penn Shares

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI - Just as football teams are preparing for the Super Bowl, a celebration well-known for its spread of dips and snacking options, Good Foods is building its leadership team to inspire growth, starting with a promotion. Stepping into his new position, Juan Larios will now hold the title of Executive Vice President and President of Operations, Mexico, working alongside the company’s executive team to plan for future development.
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

Walmart appoints e-commerce leader

Walmart has moved to replace its existing e-commerce leader. The retailer has named Tom Ward to the role following the departure of Casey Carl, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Ward is currently a senior vice president at Walmart, focusing on last-mile and in-home services, including pickup and delivery with autonomous vehicles and drones.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Vice President#Walmart U S#E Commerce#U S E Commerce#The Wall Street Journal#Target Corp
andnowuknow.com

Schnuck Markets Launches Logile’s Workforce Management Solution Chain-Wide; Tom Henry, Scott Russo, Kim Anderson, and Purna Mishra Discuss

DALLAS, TX - A company is only as strong as its workforce, and Schnuck Markets is looking to cement its strong position in the retail market. Bolstering its labor strategy, the grocer has announced a new partnership with Logile to implement its Workforce Management solution suite company-wide. “Logile was an...
RETAIL
andnowuknow.com

Castellini Group of Companies Implements Final Phase of Transformation Plans; Brian Kocher and Chris Larsen Comment

CINCINNATI, OH - News recently hit the wire that revealed Castellini Group of Companies is optimizing its strengths in supply chain support services. Rounding out an ambitious three-year-long plan, the company announced it is completing the final phase of a strategic blueprint to transform the distinguished produce company into a critical asset within the temperature-controlled supply chain industry.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
martechseries.com

April Lane Named E-Commerce Officer of Hearst

Hearst announced that April Lane has been named chief e-commerce officer. In this new role, Lane will lead the expansion of e-commerce and performance marketing capabilities across the organization’s consumer media businesses, which collectively reach 165 million unique users each month according to Comscore, ranking Hearst as the 6th largest digital publisher of original content in the U.S.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Intel Names David Zinsner Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2022-- Intel Corporation today announced that David Zinsner has been appointed as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 17, 2022. Zinsner has more than 20 years of financial and operational experience in semiconductors and manufacturing, including most recently as executive vice president and CFO at Micron Technology, Inc.
BUSINESS
andnowuknow.com

Tom Lange Family of Companies Appoints Greg Reinauer as Chief Executive Officer; Phil "Rock" Gumpert Comments

LOUIS, MO - Expansion comes in many forms, and some of the greatest opportunities exist within our own leadership teams. The Tom Lange Family of Companies recognizes this, and recently made a momentous expansion to one of its leadership roles. Board member Greg Reinauer is expanding his position to take on the duties of Chief Executive Officer.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy