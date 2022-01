ONTARIO, CANADA - Cultivating and supporting our next generation of industry members and positioning them for success is not just admirable, it is essential. As we reach a critical turning point in the search for talented up-and-comers, generating awareness around the opportunities in fresh produce is where we must focus next. This is the rallying cry of the Mucci Farms team and so many industry trailblazers like them. In 2022, the company is executing on this vision with the official launch of the Mucci Farms “Grow With Us” Scholarship Fund.

