Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday 23 January and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 24 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in west London.

Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Lee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn

The Independent

Man City are ‘by far the best’ and have Premier League title sewn up, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the Premier League title in the bag ahead of their visit to St Mary’s.Reigning champions City travel to the south coast 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool following a remarkable 12-match winning run.Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and third-placed Chelsea had threatened to make it one of the most exciting title races in years before significantly falling off the pace in recent weeks.Hasenhuttl, who masterminded a creditable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September, is in awe of the way Pep Guardiola’s relentless side have blown away their rivals.“If it wouldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson dishes out ‘home truths’ to Everton players

Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson will demand Everton players “run themselves into the ground” after dishing out a few “home truths” following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.Benitez spent less than seven months in charge at Goodison Park and lost his job following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Norwich, a ninth defeat in 12 Premier League games.The Toffees now sit just six points above the relegation zone, with former Liverpool boss Benitez paying the price for the poor run of form and Ferguson taking charge for the club’s “upcoming games”, starting with Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa.It is Ferguson’s second spell as caretaker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta backs changes to postponement rules during the Covid-19 pandemic

Mikel Arteta has given his backing to make changes to the current criteria required for Premier League games to be postponed despite Arsenal’s use of them to call off last weekend’s match with Tottenham.The Gunners are set to host Liverpool on Thursday for a place in the Carabao Cup final but will not be in the “best condition” according to their manager with the unavailability of several players already forcing them to successfully request Sunday’s north London derby to be rearranged.Injuries, suspension, Covid-19 cases and those away on international duty have depleted Arsenal and meant they were unable to field...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Petr Cech Heaps Praise on Chelsea Veteran Thiago Silva

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has heaped praise on the Blues' 37-year-old defender Thiago Silva for his performances this season. The Brazilian has been impressive for Thomas Tuchel's side and earned himself a contract extension, meaning he will stay at Stamford Bridge next season. Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Cech was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel sounds off on Romelu Lukaku’s recent form ahead of Premier League clash vs. Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel sees that there are multiple factors behind Romelu Lukaku’s lack of touches in recent Premier League matches. Lukaku has had quite an up-and-down campaign so far in his return to Chelsea. From the headline-making interview where he touched on concern about his early run with the team to the ankle injury that sidelined him for multiple matches, it sure has been an uphill battle for the veteran striker this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
