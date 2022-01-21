Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday 23 January and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 24 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in west London.

Paul Tierney will be the referee for the Premier League clash - which is live on Sky Sports.

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Lee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube