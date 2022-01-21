ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page One: “Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

blcklst.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScreenplay by Caroline Thompson, story by Tim Burton & Caroline Thompson. You may read the screenplay here....

gointothestory.blcklst.com

blcklst.com

Page One: “The Devil’s Advocate” (1997)

Screenplay by Jonathan Lemkin and Tony Gilroy, novel by Andrew Neiderman. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Departed” (2006)

Screenplay by William Monahan, based on the 2002 screenplay Mou gaan dou by Alan Mak and Felix Chong. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Descendants” (2011)

Screenplay by Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash, novel of Kaui Hart Hemmings. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Lost Daughter” (2021)

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on a novel by Elena Ferrante. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Devil in a Blue Dress” (1995)

Screenplay by Carl Franklin, book by Walter Mosley. My friend Gary Frutkoff was a production designer on the movie. It’s an entertaining noir film. Worth watching. You may read the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Page One: “Deliverance” (1972)

You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Mitchells vs the Machines” (2021)

Written by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe, Peter Szilagyi (story coordinator), Alex Hirsch (story consultant) As with all animation scripts, the finished product precisely reflects the script. Note how the script’s tone is also apparent in the movie. And don’t we all need more “big sexy close ups?”
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (1941)

Screen play by John Lee Mahin, novel by Robert Louis Stevenson. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Page One: “A Dry White Season” (1989)

Screenplay by Colin Welland and Euzhan Palcy, novel by André Brink. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Female Actors Redefine Artistry in Filmic Adaptations of Books and Plays

An abundance of book-to-film and play-to-film adaptations this year have connected with audiences, many of which have women either writing and directing or turning in compelling performances. From period pieces that reflect pressing issues of race or toxic masculinity, to modern-set features showcasing deaf culture or the societal mores of motherhood, these ladies’ unwavering dedication to infuse their characters with an organic, captivating sense of realism makes these conversation-stirring pictures come alive in their capable hands. Rebecca Hall, the writer and director of “Passing,” wasn’t familiar with the history of the term, which describes covering one’s racial identity to assimilate into the majority. However, she recognized...
MOVIES
The Independent

The 27 worst film sequels of all time, from Titanic II to Jaws 2

If a film has a “2” on the end of it, chances are it’s two times as bad. Films like The Godfather, Part II are the exceptions, not the rule. Sequels are too often the product of money-grabbing film execs, less concerned about making a good movie than trading off the success of the original. Maybe we’d all be better off if studios focussed on making something new rather than trying to insert life back into what’s gone before. Let the detective stay dead. Leave the couple at the wedding altar. Let that airborne virus remain in remittance. Ignore the...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?. King is a prolific author. Fair to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Page One: “Doctor Zhivago” (1965)

Screenplay by Robert Bolt, novel by Boris Pasternak. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Interview (Part 2): Byron Hamel

My interview with the 2021 Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting winner. Byron Hamel wrote the original screenplay “Shade of the Grapefruit Tree” which won a 2021 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting. Recently, I had the opportunity to chat with Byron about his creative background, his award-winning script, the craft of screenwriting, and what winning the Nicholl Award has meant to him.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Electric Horseman” (1979)

Screenplay by Robert Garland, screen story by Paul Gaer and Robert Garland, based on a story by Shelly Burton. I’d forgotten that Willie Nelson has a role in the movie. You may read the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Ed Wood” (1994)

Written by Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, book by Rudolph Grey. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Dumb Little Writing Tricks That Work: Transcribe Screenplays

If it worked for Felix Mendelssohn and F. Scott Fitzgerald…. Perhaps you’ve heard stories about how a young Felix Mendelssohn transcribed note for note musical scores by Johann Sebastian Bach, just to get the feel of how Bach wrote music. Or about how F. Scott Fitzgerald transcribed the novels...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Love Song’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A hushed little heartbreaker about loneliness and longing in the American West, A Love Song is bound to be characterized as a sort of mini-Nomadland. It wouldn’t be an entirely unfounded comparison. Starring formidable character actress Dale Dickey in a rare lead role as Faye, a 60ish woman living off the grid and reconnecting, for a night, with a former flame (Wes Studi), Max Walker-Silverman’s feature debut is decidedly smaller-scale than Chloé Zhao’s 2020 Oscar winner. It doesn’t have that film’s sweep, its distinct political undertones or its romanticism when it comes to American independence and wanderlust. What the two movies...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES

