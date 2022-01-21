ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ weather: Very cold again, coastal storm near-miss Friday night

By Dan Zarrow
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 1 day ago
For the third time this January, arctic air has invaded New Jersey. Temperatures across almost all of New Jersey will be stuck below freezing until sometime Sunday, about 60 hours away. Unseasonably cold temperatures are here to stay through the end of the month, with very limited exceptions. Of...

newschannel6now.com

Another very cold night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More frigid air will mean a very cold night across Texoma. Tonight temps will fall into the teens and 20s once again. Thankfully Saturday will begin a slight warming trend. Tomorrow expects mostly sunny skies with a high near 53. Sunday temps rise into the upper 50s. We will reach the 60s Monday before a cold front moves in bringing a return to the cold air. This will also bring rain chances to most of the area Monday. For the rest of next week expect more seasonable weather.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
