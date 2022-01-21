NJ weather: Very cold again, coastal storm near-miss Friday night

It’ll be another very cold night for the entire area as low temperatures are expected to drop down into the teens and single digits with areas along the Allegheny front potentially dropping below zero. Winds of 5 to 10 mph may combine with below zero temps to produce wind chills fifteen degrees below zero along the Allegheny front with single-digit wind chills elsewhere. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for portion of the Allegheny front this evening and into Saturday morning. The coastal storm will pull away from the region Saturday morning with dry and chilly conditions expected throughout the day. High pressure will remain in control on Saturday with highs expected to peak in the mid to upper 20s to low 30s. Overnight lows will be chilly once again with lows in the teens. On Sunday a quick moving clipper system will lead to some snow showers along and just east of the Allegheny Front. As afternoon temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 20s to upper 30s. The cold overall pattern continues into next week, with the next system approaching the region Tuesday. Models agree that the precipitation will be in the form of rain and a little snow. Following this system, sunshine builds into the region, leading to mostly dry and cold conditions for the remainder of the period.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO