Biden, Putin might meet to resolve standoff over Ukraine, Blinken says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin might meet in an effort to resolve the standoff over Ukraine and the threat of a Russian invasion.

"If it proves useful and productive for the two presidents to meet, to talk, to engage, to try to carry things forward, I think we're fully prepared to do that," Blinken said in Geneva, Switzerland, after holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

There were no breakthroughs in their meeting, he said, but the two sides have agreed to return to their capitals and hold consultations before meeting again -- keeping the door to diplomacy open after weeks of heightened tensions over Russia's massive troop buildup near Ukraine's border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FCt3_0drwMDqs00
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a press conference in Geneva on Jan. 21, 2022.

Later, speaking with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" -- asked whether it would take a summit to resolve the situation -- Blinken confirmed the U.S. was open to that idea.

"That's certainly something we're prepared to do. Right now, the plan is to take stock of where we are next week after we share some ideas with Russia," Blinken told ABC News.

Those ideas will be a written response to Russia's two draft treaties, released publicly in December, where Moscow demanded that the U.S. and NATO bar Ukraine from joining the Western military alliance and pull troops back from Eastern European member states.

Those two demands are "nonstarters," U.S. officials have said, but after repeated Russian requests for a written response, Blinken confirmed Friday that the U.S. will provide one before he and Lavrov meet again.

"There are certain issues and fundamental principles that the United States and our partners and allies are committed to defend. That includes those that would impede the sovereign right of the Ukrainian people to write their own future. There is no trade space there - none," Blinken told reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jg6V_0drwMDqs00
Russian Foreign Ministry via Reuters - PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Jan. 1, 2022.

That disagreement has left three previous rounds of talks last week to end inconclusively -- between the U.S. and Russia, NATO and Russia, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. But Russia has dismissed more talks with European countries, instead seeking direct engagement with the U.S. -- and to create a rift between the U.S. and its NATO allies.

Blinken said after Friday's high-stakes meeting that he would return to Washington to consult Biden, members of Congress, and allies and partners.

"Based on our discussion, I believe we can carry forward this work of developing understanding agreements together that ensure our mutual security, but that's contingent on Russia stopping its aggression toward Ukraine," he said.

But that's unlikely to happen any time soon. Russia now has some 100,000 troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, including in Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014, and Belarus, Ukraine's neighbor to the north where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has increasingly relied on Russian support to prop him up.

Lavrov did not commit to pull those troops back, but said again that Russia is not going to attack Ukraine. He urged Blinken to focus on Russia's security proposals rather than the heightened tensions over Ukraine, he said at his own press conference afterwards.

"I haven't heard any point today that would justify the American position on what is happening on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Only concerns, concerns, concerns," Lavrov told reporters, calling the State Department's stated concerns about Russian actions "blatant lies."

Despite that brusque tone, Blinken said the two sides left the meetings with a "better understanding" of each other's positions - calling it "not a negotiation, but a candid exchange of concerns and ideas."

Whether that means Russia is engaging in good faith, or whether Putin still continue to destabilize Ukraine and even launch an attack, remains unresolved.

"It's ultimately going to be President Putin who decides what Russia will do," Blinken told "Good Morning America."

MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
The Independent

Why would Russia invade Ukraine?

With more than 106,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, fears are growing that president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade. The threat comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea and sparked fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where a low-level conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, is still rumbling on between Kyiv and separatists. Although the West hopes to alleviate tensions and the risk of war in the region, talks between the Kremlin and Nato have made no ground. And so, as things stand, it is far from clear what will happen next.Nato...
The Independent

Ukraine: Man named by UK as Putin’s choice to run Kyiv puppet regime says claim ‘fake news’

The man the British government named as being Vladimir Putin’s choice to lead a puppet regime in Ukraine after a Russian invasion has said he will be taking legal action over the “absurd but very damaging fantasy” which has led to threats against him and his family.”Speaking to The Independent, Yevhen Murayev asked the UK authorities to produce evidence he is colluding with the Kremlin to lead a regime of collaborators in an occupation country.The 45-year-old former MP and media owner said that he would be willing to go to London not only to take part in any possible...
