ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'I'm not God! Can't win every match' - Osaka proud despite early exit

By Sudipto Ganguly
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXcgD_0drwLldF00
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Japan's Naomi Osaka waves to the crowd after losing her third round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka was at peace with herself after yet another failed attempt at defending a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and the former world number one was especially proud of the way she has managed to mould her mindset to deal with tough losses.

The former world number one crashed out from Melbourne Park after a third round loss in the deciding set tiebreaker to American Amanda Anisimova -- the same stage the four-times major winner exited the U.S. Open four months back.

Following the Flushing Meadows defeat, a tearful Osaka told a news conference that she was taking a break from the sport, raising more concern about her mental health struggles that forced her to miss parts of the tennis season.

The soft spoken and self-confessed introvert declared at the start of the 2022 season that she was looking to have more fun on court and enjoy playing the sport.

"I would definitely say I'm proud of myself for this," the Japanese player told reporters on Friday. "Though to me it didn't feel like a short amount of time. It felt like ages ago.

"This for me is the biggest step. Even though I lost. I was really focused throughout the entire match, and I didn't have a dip. So that's really good. Hopefully as the season continues, I'll be able to keep this up, and get even better at it."

It was the fourth time that Osaka had failed to defend a Grand Slam title but on Friday she held two matchpoints against the American - something that also made her proud.

Osaka felt her defeat by 60th-ranked Anisimova showed the depth of women's tennis.

"I fought for every point. I can't be sad about that," Osaka said, adding that she was yet to decide on her schedule before the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells in March.

"I'm not God! I can't win every match. The last match that I played in New York I think I had a completely different attitude.

"Of course I lost, but I'm happy with how it went. I just want to go into this year knowing that I'll play the whole year and I'll just have the greatest attitude ever."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Tsitsipas feels 'targetted' over on-court coaching

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas feels he is unfairly targetted by officials over on-court coaching and said that it should be allowed anyway, after his Australian Open semi-final loss to Daniil Medvedev on Friday. During his defeat to Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena, the Greek world number four was...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#God#American#Japanese#Indian Wells
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Daniil Medvedev has epic Australian Open meltdown: ‘You are a small cat’

Daniil Medvedev is headed to the Australian Open finals – though it took another on-court meltdown to get him there. Medvedev, who has turned into one of tennis’ premier villains throughout his rise to world No. 2, survived a tough four-set victory, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, against his rival Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the finals in Melbourne. Medvedev was his usual feisty self, with much of his ire was directed towards umpire Jaume Campistol.
TENNIS
BBC

Novak Djokovic: Doubts over timing of Covid test

BBC research has cast doubt on the timing of the positive Covid test Novak Djokovic used to enter Australia to try to compete in the Australian Open. It was provided to exempt him from rules barring unvaccinated people. However, the serial number on his test on 16 December appears out...
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev fined £9,000 for Australian Open semi-final outbursts

Daniil Medvedev was fined 12,000 US dollars (approximately £9,000) for his outbursts during his Australian Open semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.The second seed lost his cool late in the second set and was warned for a visible obscenity before ranting at umpire Jaume Campistol about the official’s unwillingness to warn Stefanos Tsitsipas’ father Apostolos for courtside coaching.Medvedev was fined 8,000 dollars (approximately £6,000) for unsportsmanlike conduct and 4,000 dollars (approximately £3,000) for the obscenity.The Russian is unlikely to worry too much, though, given he is guaranteed more than £800,000 in prize money even if he loses to Rafael Nadal in...
TENNIS
whathifi.com

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch the 2022 Australian Open semi-final for free online and on TV

Daniil Medvedev faces a blockbuster Australian Open semi-final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas in just a few moments. The Russian is now the highest seed in the men's draw and odds-on for his second major title – if he can beat a rejuvenated Tsitsipas, and best Rafael Nadal in the final. Play is due to start after 8.30am GMT today. Aussies can watch every Australian Open match free on 9now. Here's how to watch a Tsitsipas vs Medvedev live stream online and on TV from anywhere with a VPN.
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
TENNIS
Reuters

Barty says 'dream come true' to win Australian Open

Jan 29 (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty said her dream came true after she ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home winner at the Australian Open by beating American Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6(2) in the final on Saturday. Barty staved off a fightback from Collins to pick up...
TENNIS
The Independent

Paul Collingwood scared of long-term impact Covid bubbles might have on players

Paul Collingwood fears for the long-term mental health of England cricketers following two years of Covid-enforced bubbles and believes a disrupted preparation meant they were “sitting ducks” at the Ashes.The onset of the pandemic has left England regularly contending with restrictive conditions, initially at home and then on tour which Collingwood suspects has inhibited performance levels.But of greater worry to the England assistant, taking charge for the Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados in the absence of head coach Chris Silverwood is the impact of lengthy stints in these environments.While Collingwood accepted global circumstances have meant compromises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Kuzuhara wins Australian Open junior title as opponent collapses

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Top seed Bruno Kuzuhara won the Australian Open junior boys' title on Saturday, in an extraordinary conclusionto a marathon match that saw his Czech opponent Jakub Mensik collapse with cramp after match point and taken off court in a wheelchair. Mensik won a long rally...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

295K+
Followers
274K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy