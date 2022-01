Carrie Underwood knows how to put on a show, with one sexy stage costume after another, but the country music singer also knows how to strip things back too, as proven by her latest makeup free gym selfie! The 38-year-old “Before He Cheats” singer blew everyone away when she shared a barefaced picture of herself at the gym with her 10.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, January 10th – and we can’t believe how incredible she looks sans makeup! That glow is everything!

