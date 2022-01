I was sulking on the lounge chairs at Apple Blossom. Complaining, bitching and probably being overly juvenile in front of the newly promoted bartender. The mayor had just enacted another hastily enforced citywide mask mandate with approximately twelve hours of notice. We were heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and I knew multiple guests from out of town would be dining with us and either wouldn’t know about the mandate or, more likely, wouldn’t care. Wearing masks all the time again was not what I was acting pensive about. It was what would happen once the mandate commenced that worried me.

