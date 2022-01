By the time President Joe Biden was climbing into his limousine on Capitol Hill, his Thursday was already going poorly. An hour before he’d arrived to meet Senate Democrats, Arizona centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema declared on the Senate floor she couldn’t support any changes to filibuster rules that would be required to pass new voter protection laws. It was less-than-welcome news to the White House, which learned of Sinema’s plans earlier in the day as aides were preparing for Biden’s visit.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO