Pistons continue road trip against Jazz tonight

By Justin Lopshire
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WKZO AM/FM) – The Pistons continue their western...

Pistons clip Kings on the road

SACRAMENTO, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Pistons erased a ten-point deficit late in the game to beat the Kings 133-131 last night in Sacramento. Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 30 points. The Pistons tip off against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night. Pistons center Kelly Olynykwas back in the lineup...
Pistons lose in Utah, drop to 1-2 on road trip with finale in Denver Sunday

Salt Lake City — It’s not often that the Pistons roll into Salt Lake City and pick up a win. It’s even more rare that they complete a season sweep of the Utah Jazz. With a come-from-behind win in Detroit on Jan. 10, both feats were in play with a victory on Friday night.
#Pistons#Jazz#Nuggets#Road Trip#Detroit#Ut#Wkzo Am Fm
Jordan Clarkson Sparks Jazz With Early Offense Against Pistons

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson ignited Utah’s offense with some quick scoring off the bench against the Detroit Pistons. The Jazz hosted the Pistons at Vivint Arena on Friday, January 21. With 6:59 remaining in the first quarter, Clarkson replaced Joe Ingles on the court....
Jazz Snap Losing Streak, Avoid Pistons Sweep

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz snapped their losing streak at two by outlasting the Detroit Pistons 111-101 in Salt Lake City. Three Jazz players finished in double figures, led by Rudy Gobert who had 24 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks to avoid the season sweep at the hands of Detroit.
Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Questionable vs. Pistons

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert ($8,900 on Fanduel) is questionable for tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons with soreness in his left ankle – this according to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune. Gobert’s status now leaves Utah potentially thin upfront, as backup center Hassan Whiteside is...
Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
