Texas State

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Abortion Providers Again on Texas Suit

By Greg Stohr
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

The U.S. Supreme Court ensured that Texas’ six-week abortion ban will stay fully in effect for the time...

www.bloomberg.com

The Independent

Poll finds most Americans oppose overturning Roe v Wade as Supreme Court to rule in critical abortion case

A majority of Americans do not want the US Supreme Court to overturn the precedent established in a landmark case protecting the right to abortion care without excessive government intervention, according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The results, which mirror similar surveys, come as the nation approaches the 49th anniversary of the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade, and the Supreme Court’s looming decision in a Mississippi case that could undermine decades of precedent.Sixty-nine per cent of Americans would oppose a decision that completely overturns Roe, with just 30 per cent in support.If the nation’s high court did...
The Independent

What is Roe v Wade and did it get overturned?

The landmark ruling enshrining abortion rights in the US is back in the spotlight as the US  Supreme Court reviews a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks, potentially igniting a major challenge.It marks the first major abortion rights challenge in front of the three newest justices, all conservatives appointed by Donald Trump. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case on 1 December.The 1973 ruling is considered the first successful litmus test protecting a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion in the US, legalising the procedure across the country and setting a global precedent. The ruling repealed many federal...
Gephardt Daily

Supreme Court denies request to move Texas abortion case to district court

Jan. 20 (UPI) — The U.S. Supreme Court denied on Thursday abortion providers’ latest request to intervene in the ongoing legal challenge against Texas’ restrictive abortion law, cutting off one of the few remaining paths to a speedy victory for abortion providers. The case is currently before...
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Declines Latest Challenge to Six-Week Texas Abortion Law

The Supreme Court denied a motion by abortion rights advocates challenging Texas’ restrictive new abortion law Thursday. The motion would have moved the case to federal district court, which advocates had hoped for because a judge there had previously blocked the law and because it would speed up the challenge. As the case now stands, the challenge likely faces months of delays before being heard by the high court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent Thursday, “The law immediately devastated access to abortion care in Texas through a complicated private bounty-hunter scheme that violates nearly 50 years of this Court’s precedents.” Texas has banned all abortions beyond six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant, and deputized private citizens to sue anyone who aids in giving an illegal abortion.
Deadline

Vaccination Mandate Cases To Be Heard Friday By US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday in two key legal challenges to the Biden administration’s authority on vaccination mandates. The public can listen to the oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website, or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also televise the hearings. The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, is the more far-reaching. In that case, the Biden administration is attempting to impose a vaccine or test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The second case,  Biden v. Missouri, will consider a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that...
The Independent

‘You can’t make that make sense’: Supreme Court expert rails against Justice Clarence Thomas for potential conflict of interest

A Supreme Court expert has lambasted Clarence Thomas over his refusal to recuse himself from politically charged cases which his wife has openly lobbied over.Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, last week signed an open letter calling for the 6 January committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference.Her husband was the sole Supreme Court justice to vote against releasing Donald Trump’s White House documents about the riots at the US Capitol in an 8-1 decision on Thursday. Supreme Court expert and journalist Elie Mystal told MSNBC’s The Reidout that Justice Thomas had a clear...
CBS Sacramento

On Anniversary Of Roe V. Wade, Governor Newsom And First Partner Siebel Newsom Affirm California’s Commitment To Reproductive Freedom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom recognized the Roe v. Wade decision and emphasized California’s commitment to preserving access to reproductive health care services in the face of national challenges to reproductive rights. “Today we commemorate the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case establishing a woman’s Constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. Almost half a century later, we know without a doubt that limiting access to reproductive health care, including abortion, is a fundamental violation of individual liberty and freedom. The simple fact remains – America can’t achieve true equality if women do not have control over their own bodies.” “At a time when some across our nation are purposefully and deliberately choosing to attack women’s reproductive rights, California will continue to be a beacon of light – expanding access to abortion and reproductive care, and ensuring our state is a place where people receive critical reproductive health care services quickly and safely,” said Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom. To honor the milestone, the Governor and First Partner joined political officials, activists, and stakeholders in a virtual Planned Parenthood rally on Saturday.
