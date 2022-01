Nearly a month into 2022, the future of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is receiving considerable speculation. There’s plenty of reason for this. Yesterday, Tesla stock rose in the face of analyst report predicting an industry tipping point. Today, it’s back to falling as good news looms on the horizon. And while the company appears to be making strides in both self-driving technology and ramping up production, little is known for sure. Today brought reports of a positive development, though. It calls to mind some new catalysts that are worth noting when evaluating Tesla.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO