The Future of Digital Twin Technology Is Wide Open for Matterport

DigitalOcean is a smart way for investors to invest in the future of technology. DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) makes cloud computing less complex. The company describes itself as a cloud infrastructure provider. In reality, the company is decentralizing cloud computing power to a variety of developers, small and large. There are multi-billion dollar companies like GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) that use DigitalOcean and small startups like autonomous driving startup Ghost. Overall, I like the future of the company and think there are a variety of customers they can serve across the world. With increased investor confidence and further growth, Digital Ocean can further become an international player and offer the lowest cost of cloud computing access for developers everywhere. The quest of the company, in my opinion, is a noble one and I have no problem supporting them. By decentralizing cloud computing, the company is helping usher in a new standard of technology offered by companies to consumers. Overall, the value of their product portfolio should stimulate growth for the foreseeable future.

