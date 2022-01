Registration is now open for the 2022 Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit. The event is co-hosted by ShoreRivers and the Washington College Center for Environment and Society, and will take place at Washington College’s Gibson Center for the Arts in Chestertown on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Summit, open to middle and high school students, is a conference-style day to celebrate and empower youth environmental action on the Eastern Shore. Spaces are available for 100 students and are expected to fill up quickly. Visit uppershoresummit.weebly.com/mentors to register and explore Summit activities.

