Step aside, Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)! There’s a new electric vehicle (EV) startup leader based on market capitalization, and its name is Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID). Recently, Lucid’s market cap of $62 billion surpassed Rivian’s market cap of $58 billion. After Rivian ballooned to as high as $179 following its initial public offering (IPO), shares have slumped lower to the mid-$60 range. Furthermore, shares of RIVN stock are down more than 35% year-to-date (YTD). While LCID stock is down roughly 7% YTD, Lucid’s superior YTD performance has allowed Lucid to surpass Rivian in terms of market cap.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO