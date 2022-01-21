ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chevron, Total exit Myanmar over deteriorating human rights

By LORI HINNANT - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

PARIS (AP) — TotalEnergies and Chevron, two of the world's largest energy conglomerates, said Friday...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

'Total' to deprive junta of funds: CEO assures Human Rights Watch

PARIS, France - TotalEnergies, a French energy behemoth, has asked the US and French governments to approve targeted sanctions against Myanmar's oil and gas revenues, which are the Mayanmar's military leaders' primary source of income. Total's Chief exec, Patrick Pouyann, said in a letter to Human Rights Watch on Thursday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Libya oil company chief appeals for state investment

The powerful head of Libya's National Oil Corporation on Wednesday decried a lack of state investment in the country's vital energy sector. Libya sits on the largest known oil reserves in Africa, and is heavily dependent on revenues from its oil and gas exports. In a decade of violence since the 2011 revolt that overthrew and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, armed groups have frequently blockaded or damaged oil installations, and some have been destroyed. "In 2021, we received just 11 percent" of the state budget allocated for the oil and gas sector, after two years of receiving no funding and accruing "large debts", NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Myanmar#Military Government#International Sanctions#Ap#Totalenergies#French
whtc.com

U.N. envoy seeks Thai help to halt deterioration of Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK (Reuters) – A United Nations envoy on Monday called on Thailand’s support to prevent a deterioration in the crisis in neighbouring Myanmar and welcomed assurances that refugees fleeing military operations would be protected by the Thai government. Noeleen Heyzer, the U.N. secretary-general’s special envoy on Myanmar, met...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Chile's incoming cabinet: Women, youth and a nod to markets

Chile's millennial, leftist President-elect Gabriel Boric announced his first cabinet on Friday, giving a majority of posts to women and several to former student protest leaders while also reassuring markets by naming the Central Bank chief as finance minister.Fourteen of the 24 new ministers are women, including Defense Minister Maya Fernández — a granddaughter of Socialist President Salvador Allende, who was overthrown by a military coup in 1973.The Interior Ministry that oversees domestic security will go to Dr. Izkia Siches, who was recently head of the national medical association.Communist Party legislator Camila Vallejo, who like Boric rose to prominence...
POLITICS
CBS News

As Biden predicts Russia will invade, U.S. rushes weapons into Ukraine with some — but not all — NATO allies

It was chilly in Geneva on Thursday morning, and there was no reason to think the talks between the top diplomats from the U.S. and Russia the following day would be any warmer. Tension between the two global powers continues to rise, with President Biden saying on Wednesday that it was his "guess" Russian President Vladimir Putin would use the roughly 100,000 forces he has massed along the border to "move in" to Ukraine.
POTUS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

First flights leave Chinese city Xi'an as travel curbs ease

BEIJING (AP) — The first commercial airline flights in one month took off Saturday from Xi’an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. Seven planes took off, according to the website of...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy