The Lions believe they're ready to make a stretch run in the Three Rivers League.There's never a wrong time to get right. And that's just where the West Linn girls basketball team believes it is after rallying from a 10-point deficit to beat St. Mary's 47-42 at West Linn High School on Thursday, Jan. 20. "We needed this. We knew St Mary's was a good team and we knew we had to bring our 'A' game," said West Linn senior wing Alana Molden, who finished with 14 points (on 7 of 12 shooting from the field), along with five steals,...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO