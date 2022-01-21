Holy Trinity school lunch menu, Jan. 24 - 28

Few sweets really grab me unless they involve mascarpone and fruit, like any version of the Chantilly cake or the Princess cake from Bywater Bakery. That said, one week into Carnival season I have been safe from king cake overindulgence. Then the annual box of treats from my extended family in Sweden finally arrived. Swedish candy is a thing and I have a thing for it. The box was stuffed with a tin of Pepparkator (a kind of ginger snap), several varieties of Polkapajkarnas (like thick, brittle candy canes in different fruit flavors), and several varieties of Marabou milk chocolate including one with popcorn bits with toffee crumbles and another with candied orange bits with toffee crumbles. My cousin, Berth Ramsing, loves this stuff, too, so he is very generous with the annual care package filled with Swedish candy.

