Hollow Knight Silksong: Platforms, trailer, gameplay & everything we know

dexerto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHollow Knight was one of the unexpected successes of 2017. The cutesy, soulslike, Metroidvania game went from a sleeper to hit to a desirable name in the blink of an eye. But, it’s been nearly five years since the first game, and we have all the latest info on Hollow Knight:...

www.dexerto.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel: Release date, trailer, cards & everything we know

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel will see the anime franchise return to its roots with the closest recreation of the card game ever seen. Here’s all we know about the new release. The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise has been around since 1999 in Japan, and has spawned anime, movies, and video games that are all inspired by the core card game. Still, hardcore fans have been begging Konami for a more traditional digital version of the card game, encompassing as many cards as possible and translating the core rules.
COMICS
epicstream.com

All of Us Are Dead Episode 1 Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer: How Did The Virus Outbreak Start? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Here is everything we know about the upcoming All of Us Are Dead Episode 1. Keep on reading to know. K-netizens have another k-drama to watch out for before this month ends. American streaming giant Netflix, following the global success of Song Joong Ki’s Vincenzo and Park Shin Hye’s Sisyphus, is seeking more to explore the South Korean content through the upcoming series called All of Us Are Dead, which is based on the popular webtoon Now at Our School.
TV SERIES
twistedvoxel.com

Hollow Knight Silksong Gets A Release Window of 2022 On GOG

GOG has listed Hollow Knight Silksong with the release year of 2022 suggesting this hotly anticipated indie game might be arriving this year. Hollow Knight Silksong started as an expansion to the original Hollow Knight but it soon outgrew its original ambitions and the developers decided to make it a sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Everything we know about Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6 appears to be in development following a series of leaks. Here’s everything we know. It would seem that the eagerly awaited Elden Ring is not the only thing FromSoftware is cooking. A new leak suggests that the company is also working on an Armored Core 6. In the past few years, FromSoftware has been associated with the Dark Souls series (and their successors), but before this, the company was famed for Armored Core.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Hollow Knight wallpapers – a knight for sore eyes

If there’s one thing I know about Hollow Knight, it’s that people who love Hollow Knight… Well, they really love Hollow Knight. So with such a huge and rabid fanbase, there’s plenty of incredible artwork to enjoy, especially if you’re looking for a way to brighten up your desktop or smart device.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Arceus Legends New Gameplay Video Released, Here is Everything you Need to Know

Trainers, a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Legends Arcues video game on the Nintendo Switch has been released, bringing new information about the game. Pokemon Legends Arceus is set in the Hisui region where players can collect materials to craft items. As you explore in the wild, you will encounter Pokemon. These Pokemon will appear at a specific time of the day, or according to specific weather.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

New WWE 2K22 Trailer Reveals Release Date, Platforms, Gameplay, & Wrestlers Aplenty

Today 2K Games released a brand new trailer of the upcoming wrestling game WWE 2K22, alongside release details aplenty. The trailer alternates a look at the gameplay and glitzy visuals of the new game, with live-action starring plenty of well-known wrestlers. We also learn the release date, which is March...
WWE
dexerto.com

All Genshin Impact Anemo characters: Kazuha, Venti, Xiao, more

Genshin Impact’s Anemo characters are gifted with the most utility. With plenty of crowd control and healing, they can help with making sure your carries hit huge combos. Here’s a list of every Anemo character in Genshin Impact ⁠— both currently-released and upcoming. Anemo characters in...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Simple Apex Legends trick lets you loot death boxes while moving

A simple trick in Apex Legends can be a life-saver for controller players trying to swap out armor from death boxes while moving like they couldn’t before. Moving while looting death boxes has been a gameplay staple for PC players. To the dismay of many console fans, the mechanic might not be coming anytime soon, seeing as it’s actually a bug Respawn Entertainment decided to leave unfixed.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – trailers, gameplay & everything we know

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming Nintendo Switch releases of all time. We’ve got everything you need to know about it here. After the original Breath of the Wild was released, it was quickly regarded as the best Zelda game of all time by multiple critics and fans, largely due to its epic story and vast open-world with endless nooks and crannies to explore.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Everything we know about PSVR 2: Features, specs & rumors for PS5 VR

PSVR 2 is coming, but what will virtual reality on PS5 be like, and how will it be better than PSVR 1? Here’s everything we know about PlayStation VR 2. Despite originally saying they had “no plans” to update VR on the PS5, Sony announced PlayStation VR 2 just a few short months later. Now the company has revealed PSVR 2 in all its glory in a PlayStation Blog post and will be bringing the service to PS5 in a meaningful way.
VIDEO GAMES

