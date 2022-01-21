ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch fans have designed a kit for Halo’s Master Chief & it’s perfect

dexerto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wondered what Halo’s poster child Master Chief’s kit would look like if he was an Overwatch character? The game’s community have got you covered. Following Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Overwatch developer Activision Blizzard, the game’s undying community has been speculating about a Halo X Overwatch...

www.dexerto.com

