There was a time in her life when Twinkle Khanna was one of the most revered film actresses in all of Bollywood. She’s recognized to this day by virtually everyone, and her career is something of a beautiful situation. These days, however, she is not doing the acting thing so much as she is doing the parenting thing, and that is her number one priority in life. She is someone who might have so much talent to give, but she prefers to give her time to her children and her writing these days – she can act anytime she wants. So, who is she, and what is she like?

