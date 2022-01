Did you know that you can make an authentic Italian cappuccino with a French press? In less than 60 seconds, you can have steamy, luscious foam for a homemade cappuccino. How do I know this? I’ve never mentioned this on The Rose Table before but in my free time I love to watch beauty videos on YouTube and one of my favorite channels to watch is Italian beauty vlogger Angela Van Rose, who lives in Milan. Last winter she posted the loveliest vlog taking us viewers around Milan and she showed us how to make an authentic Italian cappuccino at home and my mind was blown. She used a French press to foam the coffee in less than a minute and I made a mental note to try it someday. Well that day finally came.

