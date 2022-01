Hello everyone, I bought a bricked TicWatch Pro 4G couple of days ago in the hope of fixing it. I didn't know the exact model but it seemed to be of the Chinese variant and the bootloader was unlocked by the previous owner, I did manage to install a US Stock ROM and it did work, the watch work normally now except that the heartrate sensor is not working neither on tic pulse app nor on third party apps and the other thing is the battery indicator which always show 50% no matter how many hours I charge the watch or how many hours I used it.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO