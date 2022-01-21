ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is Bitcoin At the Mercy Of The Stock Market After Falling Below The $40K Level? Here's What Experts Are Saying

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell below the crucial $40,000 level Thursday evening in tandem with the fall in the U.S. stock markets, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It's to be noted that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbled further late...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crashing All Of A Sudden?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) tumbled sharply at press time. What Happened: Major cryptocurrencies dropped suddenly late night Thursday. BTC fell 7.75% to $38,696.38 below the psychologically important $40,000 mark over 24 hours. The fall in ETH was sharper as the second largest coin fell...
MARKETS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bennett
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Markets#The Stock Market#Amsterdam#Btc#Fomc
Benzinga

Bitcoin Bears Salivate As The Crypto Plummets — But Here's Why A Bounce May Be On The Way

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was plummeting more than 7% lower on Friday afternoon following in tandem with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), which was trading about 1.7% lower. The decline accelerated at 2:45 p.m. EST, when the SPY fell below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The 200-day is an important bellwether indicator that marks the turning point between what is considered a bull versus a bear market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
Benzinga

This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Apple, Microsoft, AMD And Nvidia

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is a global leader in oil production and in the past year, a big winner for bullish traders and investors. Since January 2021, Marathon Oil stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and semiconductor stocks: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).
STOCKS
Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Sits At A Critical Support Level: Can It Hold?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading lower Friday as the entire cryptocurrency market is having a bearish day. Much of this movement stems from the large dip Bitcoin has been making throughout the past couple of weeks. Dogecoin is now at a previous support level it once was holding above. The...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy