More businesses than ever are using biometrics to make sure that people accessing services and making transactions are who they say they are. But as Jumio Chief of Digital Identity Philipp Pointner told PYMNTS in an interview, efforts to establish verification standards are currently bifurcated. On one hand, documents issued by the government are opening the doors to digital verification. Indeed, research done in collaboration between PYMNTS and Jumio has noted that 73% of respondents support using a government digital ID solution to access public online services. And then there are the private sector’s own identity initiatives, which are not connected to government services.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO