There are a few taco places at Grand Central Market, but we always head straight for Tacos Tumbras a Tomas. There’s a line for a reason, and it’s the carnitas. There’s a wide range of meat choices, including birria (goat) and carne asada, but if you don’t opt for the carnitas you’ve made a mistake. You’ll only need a single order - just ask for more tortillas to go with your one taco and you’ll have enough protein for at least three. If you top with green salsa and order a Mexican Coke, you’re doing Grand Central Market right.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO