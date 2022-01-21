Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes let offers fly on recruiting trail

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have had a busy week in recruiting. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Buckeyes lets offers fly on recruiting trail

The busiest week on the recruiting trail for Ohio State since early December means a lot of travel itineraries, gas mileage logged, airfare and a per diems for the coaching staff.

Oh, and it’s also meant that there is a bevy of new names to track as the Buckeyes extend their reach in the Class of 2023 and the Class of 2024 – both in the state of Ohio and nationwide.

Ohio State has offered 16 new prospects over the last eight days. That was highlighted by a pretty hectic day – in the recruiting world – on Thursday as the Buckeyes staff dished out seven new offers.

It also included the newest Buckeyes assistants getting in on the action by extending their first offers as Ohio State assistants.

Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles offered a pair of 2023 linebackers in Tackett Curtis and Raul Aguirre. Of interesting note is that each linebacker is very familiar with Knowles as he recruited them and offered each player during his time with Oklahoma State.

Offensive line coach Justin Frye and safeties coach Perry Eliano also each offered a player for the first time as a member of the Buckeyes.

Latest Ohio State transfer could play even more pivotal role early

His experience and maturity were always going to be valuable assets for the Buckeyes. But Tanner McCalister now figures to be an even more critical component after Lathan Ransom broke his leg in the Rose Bowl and with starting safety Josh Proctor returning from a similar injury suffered earlier in the season.

“Guys aren’t going to really know what they’re doing in the beginning,” McCalister said. “So, I can help build that relationship with Coach [Jim] Knowles and also help other guys figure out the defense.”

“But these guys are going to realize that Coach Knowles is a player’s coach. He wants what’s best for each of the players on the team. So he’s going to put us in situations that he feels are going to bring the most success for us as a defense.”

McCalister has obviously been in those spots before with Knowles.

And in following him to Ohio State, it’s clear he’s not ready to turn the volume down yet.

ICYMI: New Tim May Podcast

Just a couple weeks removed from the Ohio State win over Utah, former Buckeyes tight end Jake Ballard has been called on by Lettermen Row’s Tim May as a special guest for this week’s episode of the Tim May Podcast.

Ballard was not just a pivotal force for the Buckeyes first Rose Bowl win since 1997 during that 2010 victory. He eventually would go on to have a four-year career in the NFL, highlighted by winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2011.

Ballard is an expert voice and analyst who knows the ins and outs of the game in addition to background in the infrastructure of a college football program. So he gives some valuable insight in this week’s podcast episode as Ohio State is now in the midst of a crucial offseason for Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and his program.

Tim is also joined on the show by Lettermen Row’s Austin Ward to discuss those new hires and to break down more Buckeyes news, analysis and offseason discussions in another jam-packed edition of the Tim May Podcast.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Ohio State news you need to know.

Sign up for the Scarlet Sunrise newsletter

If you enjoy the Scarlet Sunrise posts, please consider having our newsletter delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.