Hunter reports are critical to effective big game management, and hunters are needed to do their part. With many of Idaho’s big game hunting seasons now closed, Idaho Fish and Game reminds hunters to fill out their hunter harvest reports if they purchased a deer, elk or pronghorn tag in 2021. All big game hunters are required to file a report for each tag they purchased, whether they hunted or not.

IDAHO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO