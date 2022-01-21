Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Christian Wilkins names his top five Clemson defensive lineman

Former Clemson star defensive lineman Christian Wilkins joined Darien Rencher’s podcast this week and was asked to name his top five defensive lineman in Tigers history.

Wilkins, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins, pieced together a historic career at Clemson. In four seasons with the Tigers, the defensive end racked up 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 56 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and was a three-time All-American.

Still, Wilkins did not include himself on the list. Instead, in no particular order, he named some legends along with a former teammate. Grady Jarrett, Vic Beasley, William “The Fridge” Perry, DaQuan Bowers and Gaines Adams all made the cut.

Just more evidence of the talent Clemson has produced over the years.

Clemson Visitor Preview: Tigers host four official visitors this weekend

After a busy week hitting the road, most of Clemson’s coaching staff will be back on campus this weekend.

The work will continue for the program, however, even when they get back home. At this time, four targets in the 2022 class are slated to take official visits to the school starting on Friday.

That number was initially supposed to be five, but linebacker target T.J. Dudley has rescheduled his trip.

Clemson Sports provided an in-depth preview of this group of visitors and where the Tigers stand with each of them.

Recapping Clemson NFL draft decisions, what’s next for Tigers

Decisions are in for the 2022 NFL draft, and all things considered, Clemson came out about as good as could have been hoped for.

Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr., Justyn Ross and Braden Galloway had eligibility remaining but are moving on.

But several other potential NFL draft picks turned down the opportunity to turn pro to return for the 2022 season. Clemson Sports broke down who is in line to replace those who have moved on and what the return of several draft-eligible prospects means.

