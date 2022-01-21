ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tigers Today: Christian Wilkins names his top five Clemson defensive lineman

By Pete Nakos about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OmAo_0drvtoQN00
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Christian Wilkins names his top five Clemson defensive lineman

Former Clemson star defensive lineman Christian Wilkins joined Darien Rencher’s podcast this week and was asked to name his top five defensive lineman in Tigers history.

Wilkins, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins, pieced together a historic career at Clemson. In four seasons with the Tigers, the defensive end racked up 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 56 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and was a three-time All-American.

Still, Wilkins did not include himself on the list. Instead, in no particular order, he named some legends along with a former teammate. Grady Jarrett, Vic Beasley, William “The Fridge” Perry, DaQuan Bowers and Gaines Adams all made the cut.

Just more evidence of the talent Clemson has produced over the years.

Clemson Visitor Preview: Tigers host four official visitors this weekend

After a busy week hitting the road, most of Clemson’s coaching staff will be back on campus this weekend.

The work will continue for the program, however, even when they get back home. At this time, four targets in the 2022 class are slated to take official visits to the school starting on Friday.

That number was initially supposed to be five, but linebacker target T.J. Dudley has rescheduled his trip.

Clemson Sports provided an in-depth preview of this group of visitors and where the Tigers stand with each of them.

Recapping Clemson NFL draft decisions, what’s next for Tigers

Decisions are in for the 2022 NFL draft, and all things considered, Clemson came out about as good as could have been hoped for.

Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr., Justyn Ross and Braden Galloway had eligibility remaining but are moving on.

But several other potential NFL draft picks turned down the opportunity to turn pro to return for the 2022 season. Clemson Sports broke down who is in line to replace those who have moved on and what the return of several draft-eligible prospects means.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Clemson news in one place? Become a member of Clemson Sports today. With your Clemson Sports/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to everything that’s happening with the Tigers, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Clemson, as well. Tigers Today provides a daily morning update, too. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Clemson news you need to know.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Tigers Today#The Miami Dolphins#All American#Clemson Visitor#Clemson Sports#Tigers Decisions
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Georgia Transfer News

A pair of marquee players entered the NCAA transfer portal this Wednesday. The college football world learned that both Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton are exploring their options. Daniels, a former five-star quarterback, was supposed to be the starting quarterback for Georgia this past season. Unfortunately,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced. Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position. Danny Kanell has...
NFL
The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy