In pictures: Rock 'n' roll legend Meat Loaf

 1 day ago
Meat Loaf, the larger-than-life singer whose 1977 record...

WOWK 13 News

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
NBC News

Remembering rock icon Meat Loaf

westkentuckystar.com

Rock singer Meat Loaf dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.
MUSIC
The Independent

Bat Out Of Hell cast vow to ‘keep flame of rock and roll burning’ for Meat Loaf

Cast members of a musical based on Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell album have vowed to “keep the flame of rock and roll burning” for him in a post-show tribute.Bat Out Of Hell: The Musical, a loose retelling of Peter Pan set in post-apocalyptic Manhattan features many of the US rocker’s most notable songs and is on a UK tour.Following Meat Loaf’s death aged 74, Friday’s show at the New Wimbledon Theatre was performed in his memory, with lead actors Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton leading a tribute to him.Fans packed out the venue for the performance on...
MUSIC
