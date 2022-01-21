ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Enphase Energy, First Solar and ReneSola

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 21, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Enphase Energy ENPH , First Solar FSLR and ReneSola SOL .

Industry: Solar

Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1854435/3-solar-stocks-worth-watching-amid-possible-adverse-ruling

Record solar installations witnessed across the United States in recent times have set the stage for U.S. solar stocks’ growth. Also, encouraging corporate investments have been boosting the prospects of U.S. solar stocks. However, the lack of U.S. policies and possible revoking of section 201 remain concerns for the long-term growth of solar companies.

Considering the fact that the solar industry is expected to account for almost half of the planned 2022 electric capacity additions in the country, not all hopes are lost for U.S. solar stocks.  The forerunners in the U.S. solar industry are Enphase Energy , First Solar and ReneSola .

About the Industry

The Zacks Solar industry can be fundamentally segregated into two sets of companies. While one group is involved in the designing and production of high-efficiency solar modules, panels, and cells, the other set is engaged in the installation of grids and, in some cases, entire solar power systems.

The industry also includes a handful of companies that manufacture inverters for solar power systems, which convert solar power from modules into electricity required by electric grids. Buoyed by robust installation trends, solar accounted for 43% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the United States in 2020, per a report by Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). This represents solar’s largest-ever share of new generating capacity. It ranked first among all technologies for the second year in a row.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Solar Industry

Record Solar Installations Boost Prospects : With growing demand over the past couple of quarters, the U.S. solar industry has been witnessing a solid upside, thereby overcoming the initial adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is evident from the latest installation trend prevalent in the nation. For instance, as reported by SEIA, the U.S. solar market installed 5.4 gigawatts-direct current (GWdc) of solar capacity in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a solid 33% increase from the third quarter of 2020 and leading to record Q3 installations.

We expect to witness similar robust solar growth in the United States going forward. U.S. Energy Information forecasts solar to account for almost half of the planned 2022 electric capacity additions in the United States. Such impressive projections are indicative of the bright outlook for U.S. solar stocks.

Lack of Policy & Adverse Ruling Might Hurt : With the cost of solar installation declining more than 70% in the last decade and demand once again on its usual track, it is high time that the U.S. government undertakes advance policies to promote long-lasting growth of the industry. A report by the SEIA forecasts that the industry will fall short of the targets to slash CO2 emissions and reach 100% clean energy by 2035 unless growth-promoting policies are enacted and implemented by Congress.

Moreover, in January 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice appealed to the U.S. Court of International Trade's Section 201 ruling that struck down the Trump administration’s efforts to raise solar tariffs. If the Court of International Trade rules in favor of the Justice Department it will be detrimental for the solar industry. Raising the solar import tariff will push up the cost of installations, thereby hampering solar stocks’ growth trajectory.

Corporate Investments to Boost Solar Stocks : Rapidly increasing corporate investments in solar energy have been boosting the U.S. solar market. From rooftop systems for local hardware stores to solar parking canopies supporting corporate headquarters to large solar installations powering data centers, solar installations are as diverse and varied as the companies offering them. Notably, data from Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA) show that corporate purchases of clean power in the United States rose to a record 10.6 GW last year.

In particular, tech giants are leading the way in terms of corporate investments in clean energy, including solar, with Amazon being the forerunner. Although the pandemic-led crisis initially brought solar installation activities to a temporary halt, soaring demand for carbon-free power has once again instilled growth. So, there is already a gradual recovery in industry trends, which will accelerate once the COVID-19 risk subsides, thereby attracting increased corporate investments.

Zacks Industry Rank Reflects Grim Outlook

The Zacks Solar industry is housed within the broader Zacks Oils-Energy sector. It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #188, which places it in the bottom 26% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank , which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates gloomy near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is due to a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate.
Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts have lost confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential in recent times. The industry’s earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have gone down by 10.5% since Oct 31.

Before we present a few alternative energy stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Lags S&P 500 & Sector

The Solar Industry has underperformed both the Zacks S&P 500 composite and its own sector over the past year. The stocks in this industry have collectively lost 50.8% while the Oils-Energy Sector  and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have rallied 27.4% and 19.3%, respectively in the same time frame.

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA, which is commonly used for valuing solar stocks, the industry is currently trading at 28.89X compared with the S&P 500’s 15.39X and the sector’s 4.87X.

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 88.30X, as low as 28.89X, and at the median of 40.61X .

3 Solar Stocks Worth Watching

Enphase Energy : Based in Fermont, CA, Enphase designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions, while microinverters remain this company’s legacy product. At the onset of the fourth quarter of 2021, the company introduced an all-in-one Enphase Energy System with IQ8 solar microinverters for customers in North America. With IQ8 being Enphase's smartest microinverter, so far, this launch surely expands the revenue growth prospects of the company in the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enphase’s 2022 earnings has improved 15.2% over the past 90 days. ENPH boasts a four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.49% on average. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

First Solar : Based in Tempe, AZ, First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive PV solar energy solutions and specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling solar electric power modules. The company announced plans to expand its manufacturing capacity by 6.6 GW by constructing its third U.S. manufacturing facility in Ohio. This should enable First Solar to maintain its position as the largest U.S. solar module manufacturer.

First Solar currently boasts a solid long-term earnings growth rate of 10.8%. FSLR has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.01% on average. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

ReneSola : Based in Stamford, CT, ReneSola is a solar project developer and operator, with robust pipeline projects worldwide. The United States continues to be a large and lucrative market for ReneSola. As of Sep 30, 2021, the company had mid-to-late-stage projects of 464 MW in the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ReneSola’s 2022 earnings indicates an improvement of 39% from the prior-year estimated figure. SOL boasts a four-quarter earnings surprise of 127.50% on average. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Renesola Ltd. (SOL): Free Stock Analysis Report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Energy Metals Outlook 2022

With 50-some years in and around the mineral industry; most of my career, the only energy metal that received much attention was uranium and its main use was to produce electricity by way of nuclear reaction. Nuclear reactors started to appear mostly in affluent nations post World War II as mankind unleashed the power of the atom. Because of size and scale, most of these reactors were large and very specialized plants. They worked very efficiently day in and day out, but when things went wrong such as in the 2011 tsunami in Japan, things could go very wrong. Uranium is one of the world’s most common minerals but economic deposits have proven to be few and far between. Because of the strategic nature of the product, the production and price of uranium yellow cake or U3O8 was a relatively stable market that was controlled by governments and a few large producers. Prices were generally in the US$60-a-pound range and then moved up with increasing demand and reached a record high of US$105 in early 2011 just as a massive tsunami hit Japan. The resulting catastrophic damage to three coastline reactors caused that country to immediately shut down all of its nuclear facilities. Japan had the world’s largest number of nuclear reactors so with their closure the price of U3O8 collapsed to US$20. The sudden shutdown of reactors created a large surplus of uranium and for most of the last 10-years the price of uranium had mainly traded in a range of US$25 – $30.
utpb.edu

The Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference highlights industry collaboration and cooperation

Innovation is at the heart of the oil and gas industry, especially here in the Permian Basin, and no sector has been as dynamic over the last few years as water management. As the President of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, I know how important water use has been for operators and that responsible water use is vital to the growth and development of our industry.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Houston Chronicle

As solar industry outlook shines, demand for skilled workers grows

The solar industry has been evolving for a couple of decades. As 2022 gets underway, it’s positioned to be one of the hottest job sectors boasting pay of an average of $48,000 annually. The best part, there is a worker shortage unable to keep up with soaring demand, according...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Installations#Renewable Energy#Immediate Release Chicago#Zacks Equity Research#Enphase Energy Enph#First Solar Fslr#Seia
Benzinga

Why Enphase Energy Shares Are Rising

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are trading higher after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $213 price target. Enphase Energy also today announced that Enphase installers in Colorado have seen increased deployments of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, across the state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
meatpoultry.com

Industry outlook 2022: The golden years

The Gold Rush era of the 1800s produced riches that few could have dreamed. The same was true of US beef processors over the past four years, especially this past year. Both fed and non-fed processors made more money than they could have imagined. The irony was that profit records were made and shattered both because of and despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
Biz Times

Hottest 2022 investment tip: solar energy

Savvy business owners and c-suite executives are always looking for strategic and innovative ways to leverage their financial position. Historically, a commitment to solar energy was a hot button to support sustainability-focused marketing messages and brand positioning, but today it is considered a prime investment opportunity. As businesses contemplate their...
WAUWATOSA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Amazon
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Systems Market 2022 Definitions, Classifications, Applications, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2031 || BrightSource Energy, Solar Millennium AG, Areva

The Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Systems Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

China Spends Billions To Alleviate Solar Industry Crunch

A global shortage of polysilicon caused by pandemic-related supply chain disruptions led to a spike in solar panel prices. Now China, the world’s largest producer of solar panels, is spending billions to remedy matters. Bloomberg reports that Beijing is investing in new polysilicon production capacity. As a result, by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Renewable Energy Wildlife Institute Launches — Solar + Wildlife

AWWI, now REWI (pronounced “ree-why”), is a unique organization that brings together key stakeholders committed to expanding the scale and role of renewable energy in our power supply, while addressing wildlife and habitat issues at the same time. The organization has been funding critical field research to help...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Electronic Arts, Mattel, Take-Two Interactive, and JAKKS Pacific

Chicago, IL – January 10, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Electronic Arts Inc. EA, Mattel, Inc. MAT, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK. Industry: Toys & Games. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1848879/4-stocks-worth-a-look-from-a-prospering-toys-games-industry. The Zacks Toys - Games – Hobbies industry is benefiting from robust demand...
VIDEO GAMES
Entrepreneur

The Major Forces Affecting Corporate Profits

Bank stocks had run up ahead of the start of the Q4 earnings season, on favorable trends in treasury yields and the market’s Fed expectations. The pullback in the stocks following the quarterly releases looked like a sell-the-news type of development. But there has been legitimate worries about some of these bank quarterly releases as well. For example, the cost outlook provided by JPMorgan JPM and Goldman Sachs GS was higher than consensus estimates, but we didn’t see this issue with Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley MS.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

The tech-heavy Nasdaq bounced back this morning, after officially hitting a "correction" point -- a 10% top-to-bottom sell-off -- yesterday. Green energy stocks are among today's bigger winners, with fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) gaining 8.6% and 6%, respectively. Also moving higher is solar panel...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy