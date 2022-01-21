ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 21st

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Boise Cascade BCC : This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzfb2_0drvl6a600

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAW8T_0drvl6a600

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

ArcBest ARCB : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxEDB_0drvl6a600

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

ArcBest Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhxIY_0drvl6a600

ArcBest Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Best Value#Arcbest Corporation#A Value#L L C Price And#Consensus Boise Cascade#A Boise Cascade#Arcbest Corporation Price#498 3#673 0#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Kokomo Perspective

Which Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Value Stocks To Watch

Check Out These 4 Top Value Stocks In The Stock Market Today. As we approach the end of another trading week, the stock market continues to be under pressure. As of today, the Nasdaq Composite is already down around 10% since the year started. All this shouldn’t come as a surprise considering that many expect the Federal Reserve to start raising rates multiple times this year.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy