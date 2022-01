Top story: PM backer hands in letter of no confidence. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories this morning. Boris Johnson’s government faces more damaging allegations about lockdown-era parties in Downing Street after reports that staff held two leaving dos featuring alcohol, and one with loud music, on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral in April last year. Social contact was banned at the time and the Queen’s solitary mourning for her late husband became one of the defining pictures of the period. According to the Daily Telegraph, witnesses said a combined total of about 30 people took part in what appeared to be social events in different parts of Downing Street, before both gatherings combined in the garden. In echoes of the infamous “bring our own booze” email invite to a party in May 2020 revealed this week, one staff member was allegedly sent to the shops with a suitcase to fill up with wine.

