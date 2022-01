It's not often a supercharged car makes it to the news. In fact, once the JLR 5.0-litre V8 has breathed its last, it's hard to think of any other new cars with superchargers out there - besides the Lotus Emira, of course, but it too is using an old engine. As both turbos and electrified powertrains have improved, so the requirement for a belt-driven 'charger has waned. Which is a bit of a shame, given they offer a different powertrain experience. But such is the way of the world.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO