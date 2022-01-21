ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune

By Christian Britschgi
Frank Herbert's Dune is a hard novel to film and an easy one to misunderstand, as shown by the reaction to the 2021 movie version. Director Denis Villeneuve has been widely praised for turning a bizarre, lore-drenched book about a feudal fight over a desert planet...

