Mining Technology for Mankind

KSB has two major facilities in Australia, located on the east and west coasts, where our dedicated team ensures delivery of faultless production, optimal customer support, and excellent service. Both facilities house a comprehensive stock selection of end suction pumps, vertical multistage pumps, submersible sewage pumps, submersible borehole pumps, and an extensive range of genuine spare parts, including GIW® Slurry Pumps and KSB Mechanical Seals ready for dispatch. KSB Australia also supplies custom-engineered pumps of any scale, to serve the Mining, Water, Wastewater, Energy, Oil & Gas, Dredge, Building Services, and Manufacturing industries. We also offer maintenance and repairs for KSB and GIW® Slurry Pumps and pumps of other brands.
