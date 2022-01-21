ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Something MASSIVE Coming for Bitcoin & Crypto! – Cryptocurrency News Today

By Newcryptocurrencynews
newcryptocurrencynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething MASSIVE Coming for Bitcoin & Crypto! – Cryptocurrency News Today. —————————————————————————————————————————————- 👍₿.₿. Join Celsius and make...

newcryptocurrencynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Today#Cryptocurrency
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Correct and Come Back Stronger, but Not These Crypto Assets: Bloomberg Commodity Strategist

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that crypto assets will likely see a correction along with an imminent pullback in the stock market. In a new interview with The Wolf of all streets host Scott Melker, McGlone says that cryptocurrencies are risky assets, but he expects Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to come out stronger once the market recovers.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
L.A. Weekly

Come for the Profits, Stay for the Revolution: Swami Crypto’s Download on Cryptocurrency

The world of cryptocurrency, blockchains, and Bitcoin can seem intimidating at first. We sat down with Swami Crypto of ARCrypto to learn the basics. ARCrypto is a fundamental cryptocurrency learning academy that can teach you everything you need to know about coins, digital wallets, investing in digital currencies, blockchain technology, and so much more. They use both group and one-on-one individual approaches to ensure their students get the most out of the information, so they can apply it to their financial habits.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Bitcoin price drops again in latest bad news for crypto market

Bitcoin is once again losing value, the latest setback in a tough 2022 for cryptocurrency.The price is down 1.4 per cent in the last hour, and more than 4 per cent in the last day.The recent difficulties mean that bitcoin has lost all of the gains it made on Wednesday, when it appeared to bounce back slightly from its recent weak performance.Bitcoin started 2022 around $47,000, already a long way from the almost $70,000 record high it hit in November last year. It has continued to struggle since the new year, languishing around $42,000 in the time since.The poor performance...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Have Trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu During the Crypto Crash

Most cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Shiba Inu, have fallen in the latest crypto crash. Chainlink has soared thanks in large part to crypto whales investing heavily in it. Internet Computer has jumped on investors' optimism about its Web3 opportunities. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, has bitten the...
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast

Wealth-building is a process that generally takes time. Although the idea of becoming an overnight millionaire is appealing for many, the only real way to get rich overnight is via speculation, an...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy