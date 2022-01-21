ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Doubts Over Man City Trio's Future Sparked Uncertainty Among Etihad Hierarchy Over Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Swoop Last Summer

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKt0H_0drvgdFf00

Whilst Manchester City were targeting the acquisitions of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish to bolster their squad further after what had been a historic campaign that saw the Sky Blues reach their first-ever Champions League final, there were expected to be outgoings as usual.

A year on from when Leroy Sane departed for Bayern Munich, it emerged that Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte were all open to an exit should the right offer arrive.

Though the Sky Blues have plainly refused to keep players who don't want to stay at the club, the financial constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer transfer window meant that few clubs would have been able to tempt the Premier League champions in cashing in on any of their wantaway stars.

After their bid to engineer a move for Harry Kane failed, Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily linked with making a sensational switch to the east side of Manchester after the Portugal captain announced his departure from Juventus in the closing stages of the transfer window.

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, while Ronaldo were unsure about regular game-time at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City's doubts over a late surge for the current Manchester United striker were amplified due to the uncertainty surrounding possible sales for the likes of Silva, Mahrez and Sterling.

Bernardo Silva was reportedly keen on a new challenge after four seasons in Manchester, and while the 27-year-old was a regular starter for Pep Guardiola's side last season, the playmaker's head had been turned by interest from the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid.

Despite enjoying arguably his best campaign at the Etihad Stadium since his arrival from Leicester City in 2018, Riyad Mahrez was also open to the idea of a possible departure after playing a starring role in Manchester City's run to the Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto.

Following the emergence of academy graduate Phil Foden as a regular started and crucial first-team player, Raheem Sterling was left out of favour with Pep Guardiola and did not play nearly as much as he would have desired towards the business end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The aforementioned trio stayed put at Manchester City and saw Jack Grealish arrive as a club-record signing to further strengthen the competition for places in the attacking positions, though the Sky Blues failed to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure to Barcelona.

As we approach the business end of the January transfer window, Silva, Mahrez and Sterling are once again content with how things are going at City after what has been an incredible season so far for the Premier League champions.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Manchester City#Bayern Munich#The Sky Blues#Juventus#The Champions League
CityXtra

Dutch Legend Tips Rising Ajax Star for Manchester City Move

Conceding a mere 13 goals in 22 matches so far, Manchester City have the best defensive record in the Premier League this campaign, and it's played a significant role in their dominant position in the Premier League table. A centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte has been Pep...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Sources Close to Oleksandr Zinchenko Shut Down Spain Links, Reported City Striker Target on Verge of Sale - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 19th 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the nineteenth day of the winter transfer market. PSG left-back Lavyin Kurzawa has been offered to Manchester City as an option on the bench or substitute. (Baptiste Durieux, RTL France) Bayern Munich...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

17-Goal Striker Seen as Secondary Target if Manchester City Miss Out on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane

With the success of Pep Guardiola's false nine system this season, it would be easy to forget Manchester City are in the race for a clinical striker this summer. Sergio Agüero's constant knee troubles combined with Gabriel Jesus' position change allowed the Catalan trial a number of different players in the role - including Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Phil Foden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CityXtra

John Stones and Ruben Dias Reunited at Centre-Back, Bernardo Silva top Operate as False-Nine - Predicted Team: Southampton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

After a dominant 1-0 win over Chelsea last Saturday, Manchester City come into the fixture against Southampton in the midst of a terrific 12-game winning streak in the Premier League. A sensational Kevin De Bruyne strike was enough to separate Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel’s sides, as the Sky Blues...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Will Cristiano Ronaldo miss out on Champions League football and can mega-rich Newcastle beat the drop? The Premier League title race is all but over, but here's why you should STILL be excited

Manchester City's one-goal victory over title rivals Chelsea on Saturday could be the final blow, in a title race which now sees the champions having an 11-point lead to Liverpool at the top. Even with just over four months to go until the final day on May 22, and even...
UEFA
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
691
Followers
3K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy