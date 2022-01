COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Perhaps the game less than a month ago in Champaign was a precursor for what was to come in Maryland. Maryland took a first-half lead on Jan. 6 against Illinois with star center Kofi Cockburn on the bench in foul trouble and continued that trend on Friday. Cockburn missed the game against the Terrapins on Friday after entering concussion protocol, and Maryland upset No. 17 Illinois 81-65 to hand the Illini their second consecutive Big Ten conference game. Illinois still has yet to win at Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO