ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE: DA Davidson Upgrades Coty Inc. (COTY) to Buy; Warming Up to CEO

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser upgraded Coty Inc....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC HCM Acquisition Corp (HCMA) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HCMAU) (NASDAQ: HCMA) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 25,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Evercore Partners (EVR) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden downgraded Evercore Partners (NYSE: EVR) from Conviction Buy to Neutral with a price target of $141.00 (from $176.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade Evercore (EVR) to Neutral from Buy and remove it from the Americas Conviction List (CL) with a revised 12-month P/E-based price target of $141 (from the prior $176), implying 4% total return potential, inclusive of a 2% dividend yield. Since being added to the Buy List on August 5, 2020, the stock is up 143%, vs. the S&P500 up 45% and the advisor/IBank peers in our coverage up 102%. Since being added to the Americas Conviction List on March 19, 2021, it is up 1% vs. the S&P/peers up 22/10%."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Coty#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Buy

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt upgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to Buy

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Buy

Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch upgraded Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Defends Sony Corp. (SNE), Sees Buying Opportunity in Post MSFT-ATVI Selloff

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz reiterated an Outperform rating and $150.00 price target on Sony Corp. (NYSE: SNE) after shares declined ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Management Meeting Offers Insights Into Portfolio Performance

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye reiterated an Outperform rating and $72.00 price target on Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) after hosting investor ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

E2open (ETWO) Announces Stock Repurchase Plan of up to $100 Million

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Macquarie Starts Casa Sytems, Inc. (CASA) at Outperform

Macquarie analyst Garrett Hinds initiates coverage on Casa Sytems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Berenberg Starts Curtiss-Wright (CW) at Buy

Berenberg analyst Chris Rieger initiates coverage on Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Union Pacific (UNP) PT Raised to $257 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised the price target on Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) to $257.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Peloton (PTON) Shares Recover Some Losses in Pre Market After Sharing Preliminary FQ2 Results, Stifel Upgrades to Buy as 'Stock Has Over Corrected'

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) are up 6.5% in pre-market Friday after the company released preliminary FQ2 results to soften ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Silvergate Capital Corp. (SI) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance upgraded Silvergate Capital Corp. (NYSE: SI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Upgrades UiPath Inc. (PATH) to Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz upgraded UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) from Perform to Outperform with a price target of $56.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on UiPath Inc. click here. For more ratings news on UiPath Inc. click here. Shares of UiPath Inc. closed at $35.26 yesterday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy