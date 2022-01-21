‘A Christmas Story’ Will Get a Sequel Starring Peter Billingsley

The king of the monsters is about to become the king of television. Having reestablished Godzilla as a major tentpole franchise with a series of bleak and epic disaster movies, Legendary is now taking that giant rampaging lizard to TV. Deadline reports that Apple has landed the rights for an upcoming Godzilla series that will expand the story of Legendary’s “Monsterverse,” which started with 2014’s Godzilla, and then continued in Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and last year Godzilla vs. Kong. The show will feature Godzilla as well as “the Titans,” Legendary’s name for the various other kaiju who feud with Godzilla in the films for control of the Earth. (To date, the films have included MUTO, King Ghidorah, Rodan, and King Kong.)

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO