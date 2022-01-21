'It Killed A Bit Of Joy Of The Moment' - Diogo Jota On Liverpool's Second Goal Against Arsenal

Diogo Jota was at the double for Liverpool on Thursday night against Arsenal to see his team through to the Carabao Cup final.

The Portuguese international scored a brilliant second goal to kill off the tie yet initially it was ruled out for offside only to be overruled by VAR.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the 25 year old admitted he had a feeling he was onside but the euphoria was killed as the assistant referee raised his flag.

Fortunately for Jota and Liverpool, VAR worked in their favour on this occasion and the goal was given.

“I thought I was on.

“I was quite surprised, I was already celebrating when I saw the whistle and the linesman with the flag up. I thought, ‘No, I’m not offside I think’ because as a striker I think you have that feeling sometimes – ‘Maybe I’m off’ – but this one I was confident I was on.

“I said in the dressing room it killed a bit of joy of the moment. I was going to celebrate with the fans for 2-0 and then we needed to stop.

"But then when you realise you are actually on, it’s not just my second goal, it’s the goal that almost killed the game, so it was a really important moment.”

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on the 27th February at Wembley.

